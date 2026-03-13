Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND is Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 976,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,323 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up approximately 6.6% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $71,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 27.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.24.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.95. 207,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,471. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.33. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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