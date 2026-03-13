WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $775,000 in Strattec Security Corporation $STRT

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

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Strattec Security Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Strattec Security stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.11. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,725. Strattec Security Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $137.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Corporation will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on STRT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Strattec Security in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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About Strattec Security

(Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation is a Wisconsin‐based designer and manufacturer of mechanical and electronic locking systems for the global automotive market. Established more than five decades ago, the company supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket with a broad portfolio of lock and key solutions tailored to passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles.

The company’s product range includes mechanical locking systems such as door lock cylinders, ignition lock modules, key blanks and door handles, as well as electromechanical and keyless‐entry systems.

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