Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Has $29.21 Million Holdings in James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lessened its position in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 654,208 shares during the quarter. James Hardie Industries makes up about 2.7% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $29,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,600,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,273,000 after purchasing an additional 882,795 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at $105,839,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at $86,121,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1,883.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,874,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,177,000 after buying an additional 3,678,889 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth $83,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price target on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:JHX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 1,263,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,426. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.78. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.70%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company’s flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

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