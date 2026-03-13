Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,686 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for about 1.3% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 27.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 79.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.40. 240,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,281. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($8.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($8.14). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 58.32% and a negative net margin of 146.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

See Also

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