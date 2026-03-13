Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,658 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.15. 1,529,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,743,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.45 and its 200-day moving average is $325.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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