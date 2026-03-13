Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 4,170 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Walmart
Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s e‑commerce sales grew ~24% in the fiscal fourth quarter, underscoring accelerating digital and omnichannel revenue that supports higher-margin growth and recurring traffic to stores for fulfillment. Walmart eCommerce Up 24: Can Digital Momentum Continue?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy and lifted Walmart’s price target to $150, signaling continued conviction among some brokers that tech-driven omnichannel investments justify a premium. Tigress Financial Sees Walmart Inc. (WMT) as Tech-Driven Retail Leader
- Positive Sentiment: Flipkart IPO potential: reports that Walmart‑backed Flipkart is preparing for an IPO this year create a pathway to monetize a high-growth international asset, which could be a catalyst for shareholder value. Walmart-backed Flipkart preps for an IPO as early as this year
- Positive Sentiment: Value‑retailer positioning: as consumers tighten budgets, ETFs and funds targeting discount/warehouse retail could flow into Walmart, supporting demand for shares. 3 ETFs That Could Benefit as Consumers Tighten Their Budgets (WMT)
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic/efficiency questions remain: analysis notes Walmart’s digital push will be judged by return on invested capital and whether its store network can materially improve fulfillment economics — promising but execution‑dependent. Will Walmart’s Digital Push Pay Off in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Share‑structure narrative: MarketBeat reiterated Walmart’s 2024 stock split history as context for retail interest; splits can attract retail demand but aren’t a fundamental driver. 3 Stocks That Could Be Next to Announce a Stock Split (WMT mention)
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and social bearishness: commentary highlights a ~46x multiple and growing bearish Reddit sentiment; retail skepticism about valuation and a recent month‑long pullback have pressured the share price. Reddit’s Loudest Walmart Critics Have a Point About That 46x Multiple
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,082,852. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at $61,962,034.28. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,140,843 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of WMT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,232,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62.
Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.
The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
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