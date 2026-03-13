Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 4,170 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Walmart

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,082,852. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at $61,962,034.28. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,140,843 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,232,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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