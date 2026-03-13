AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM) Short Interest Up 62.8% in February

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,094 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the February 12th total of 12,345 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 89,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAFM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1,257.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 126,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 530.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $2,879,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 153.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,790,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,316,000 after buying an additional 730,283 shares in the last quarter.

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AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.55. 193,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,781. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Get Free Report)

The AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 4 to 7 years TAFM was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Further Reading

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