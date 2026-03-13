Top Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – March 12th

Genuine Parts, O’Reilly Automotive, and Rivian Automotive are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves designing, manufacturing, selling, or servicing motor vehicles and related components and services — including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), parts suppliers, dealerships, and newer electric-vehicle and mobility-technology firms. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to the auto sector’s cyclical demand and long-term trends like electrification and autonomy, while carrying risks from supply-chain disruptions, commodity-price volatility, heavy capital expenditures, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

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Genuine Parts (GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

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