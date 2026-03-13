Short Interest in Robin Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:RBNE) Expands By 62.2%

Robin Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:RBNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 314,622 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the February 12th total of 193,948 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 878,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 878,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Robin Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ RBNE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,044. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $4.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.50. Robin Energy has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $123.25.
Robin Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on RBNE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Robin Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Robin Energy in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robin Energy
Robin Energy Company Profile
Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.
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