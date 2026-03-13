Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,458 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the February 12th total of 6,368 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Coffee Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JVA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 41,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.62. Coffee has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

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Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

Coffee Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Coffee’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Coffee from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coffee has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JVA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Coffee during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Coffee by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 15,711 shares in the last quarter.

About Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Company, Inc (NASDAQ: JVA) is a specialty coffee roaster and distributor headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The company’s core activities encompass the importation of green coffee beans, artisanal roasting and blending, and the packaging of coffee and tea products for wholesale customers. Through its operations, Coffee Holding Company serves a diverse client base that includes coffeehouses, restaurants, hotels, health care facilities, vending operators and retail chains.

The company’s product offering spans whole‐bean and ground coffees, single‐serve pods, cold brew formats and bulk tea selections, with both branded and private‐label solutions.

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