Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Trading Up 10.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) shot up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.8655 and last traded at $8.8655. 703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPCAY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay Pacific Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

(Get Free Report)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, operating a comprehensive network of scheduled passenger and cargo services across Asia, Europe, North America and Australasia. The airline’s fleet consists primarily of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 777 models, which are deployed on routes connecting Hong Kong International Airport to more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, enabling seamless travel and loyalty benefits through partnerships with other leading global carriers.

Established in 1946 by American entrepreneur Roy C.

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