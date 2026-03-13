Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$67.70 and last traded at C$67.45, with a volume of 3300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.49.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.65.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio. The company operates in three main business segments: the Investment Management segment; the Financial Advisory segment; and the Corporate Activities and Investments segment.

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