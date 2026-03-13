Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TeraWulf (WULF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) recently:
- 3/11/2026 – TeraWulf had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – TeraWulf was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy”.
- 2/27/2026 – TeraWulf had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – TeraWulf had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – TeraWulf is now covered by Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – TeraWulf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Michael C. Bucella acquired 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $50,038.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 270,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,635.62. The trade was a 1.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,256 shares of company stock worth $80,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.
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