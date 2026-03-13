T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Short Interest Up 218.9% in February

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,960 shares, an increase of 218.9% from the February 12th total of 7,513 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEQI. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

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T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

TEQI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. 9,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,756. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $364.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.85.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

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