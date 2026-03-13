Unitronix (OTCMKTS:UTRX) & Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Head to Head Survey

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) and Unitronix (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Salesforce and Unitronix, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salesforce 1 11 27 1 2.70 Unitronix 0 0 0 0 0.00

Salesforce presently has a consensus target price of $282.06, suggesting a potential upside of 46.42%. Given Salesforce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Salesforce is more favorable than Unitronix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salesforce 17.96% 15.38% 9.19% Unitronix N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Salesforce and Unitronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Salesforce has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unitronix has a beta of 6.17, suggesting that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Salesforce shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Salesforce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Unitronix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salesforce and Unitronix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salesforce $41.53 billion 4.28 $7.46 billion $7.81 24.66 Unitronix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than Unitronix.

Summary

Salesforce beats Unitronix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salesforce

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Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale. In addition, its platform offering comprise a flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business workflow and apps with customer; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, an intelligent productivity platform. The company's marketing services enables companies to plan, personalize, automate, and optimize customer marketing journey, connecting interaction, and connected products; and commerce services, which empowers shopping experience across various customer touchpoint, such as mobile, web, social, and stores and provides click-to-code tools that offers customers to build and deploy solutions. Further, its analytics offering includes Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution for range of enterprise use cases and intelligent analytics with AI models, spot trends, predict outcomes, creates summaries, timely recommendations, and take action from any device; and integration service including MuleSoft, which provides building blocks to deliver end-to-end and connected experiences. Additionally, the company provides data cloud, a hyperscale data engine native to Salesforce; vertical services to meet the needs of customers in industries, such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and automotive and government; and offers salesforce starter for small and medium-sized businesses. Salesforce, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Unitronix

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Unitronix Corporation, a software development and services company, provides knowledge based tools to the mineral exploration industry. It offers PRAXA, which is used to manage sales, distribution, manufacturing, and accounting functions of manufacturing and distribution companies; and GEO-SLEUTH, which automates the early stages of grass roots mineral exploration. The company also explores for gold and base metal properties. Unitronix Corporation was founded in 1975 and is based in Marlton, New Jersey. Unitronix Corporation is a subsidiary of Istamar Holdings.

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