Financial Comparison: Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) versus TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG)

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) and TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNL Mediagene has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Omnicom Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Omnicom Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of TNL Mediagene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group -0.32% 25.65% 5.08% TNL Mediagene N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Omnicom Group and TNL Mediagene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Omnicom Group and TNL Mediagene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 1 3 4 0 2.38 TNL Mediagene 1 0 1 0 2.00

Omnicom Group currently has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.20%. TNL Mediagene has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 473.77%. Given TNL Mediagene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TNL Mediagene is more favorable than Omnicom Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omnicom Group and TNL Mediagene”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $17.27 billion 1.40 -$54.50 million $0.49 158.66 TNL Mediagene $49.67 million 0.13 -$85.00 million N/A N/A

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than TNL Mediagene.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats TNL Mediagene on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing and post-production, digital transformation consulting, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, sales support, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, retail media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail marketing, retail media and e-commerce, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

About TNL Mediagene

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TNL Mediagene engages in digital advertising, integrated marketing, marketing survey, artificial intelligence technology, data analysis, content service platform, and production of audio-visual programs. It operates media, technology, and digital studio businesses primarily in Japan and Taiwan. The company was founded on May 25, 2023 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

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