Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) vs. Latitude 360 (OTCMKTS:LATX) Head-To-Head Review

Latitude 360 (OTCMKTS:LATX – Get Free Report) and Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Wendy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Latitude 360 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Wendy’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Latitude 360 and Wendy’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latitude 360 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wendy’s 5 15 4 1 2.04

Earnings and Valuation

Wendy’s has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.52%. Given Wendy’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wendy’s is more favorable than Latitude 360.

This table compares Latitude 360 and Wendy’s”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wendy’s $2.18 billion 0.63 $165.07 million $0.85 8.44

Wendy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Latitude 360.

Profitability

This table compares Latitude 360 and Wendy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A Wendy’s 7.58% 145.93% 3.47%

Summary

Wendy’s beats Latitude 360 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latitude 360

(Get Free Report)

Latitude 360, Inc. operates as a casual dining restaurant/entertainment company in the United States. The company plans, develops, constructs, and operates restaurant/entertainment venues. Its restaurant/entertainment venues feature a grille and bar; luxury bowling lanes; a dine-in movie theater with home theater-style seating; game room; a dine-in live performance theater; a HD sports theater; a bar with a dance floor and stage for the DJs and regional bands every weekend; and a luxury boutique cigar lounge. The company operates three restaurant/entertainment venues in Jacksonville, Florida, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Indianapolis, Indiana. Its restaurant/entertainment venues serve consumers and corporate clients. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On January 10, 2017, an involuntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 was filed against Latitude 360, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida. On February 7, 2017, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S. The Wendy’s International segment is involved in the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in countries and territories other than the U.S. The Global Real Estate and Development segment focuses on real estate activity for owned sites and sites leased from third parties. The company was founded by R. David Thomas on November 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

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