Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $18.16. Westaim shares last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Westaim Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $571.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.20.

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About Westaim

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Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS: WEDXF) is a Toronto-based investment firm focused on creating value through specialized credit, real estate and private equity strategies. The company operates as a capital allocator, partnering with experienced managers to deploy capital across a range of alternative asset classes. Westaim’s platform is designed to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while maintaining a flexible mandate that can adapt to changing market conditions.

Through its private equity activities, Westaim invests alongside established sponsors in opportunities spanning leveraged buyouts, growth equity and carve-out transactions.

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