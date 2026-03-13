VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB) Short Interest Down 35.4% in February

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,749 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the February 12th total of 2,709 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,467 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,467 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.75. 16,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,839. VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

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VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF

About VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth purchased a new position in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $831,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (CLOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity that are rated between AA+ and BB-. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency. CLOB was launched on Sep 24, 2024 and is issued by VanEck.

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