SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Short Interest Up 195.0% in February

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,760 shares, an increase of 195.0% from the February 12th total of 5,682 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,001.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period.

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SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of PSK stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $31.44. 73,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,033. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

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