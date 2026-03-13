Short Interest in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Declines By 64.2%

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,961 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the February 12th total of 5,473 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:CVY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 349.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies. The universe of securities within the Index includes United States-listed common stocks, American depositary receipts (ADRs) paying dividends, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, closed-end funds and traditional preferred stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.