SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 916,324 shares, an increase of 201.0% from the February 12th total of 304,472 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 188.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,534,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SPYD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.79. 2,696,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,387. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $48.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

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