Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 240 shares, an increase of 163.7% from the February 12th total of 91 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 895 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261. Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF – Free Report) by 264.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.97% of Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF

The Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex US Multifactor ETF (DEEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights securities within the FTSE Developed ex-US index by five different factors. DEEF was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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