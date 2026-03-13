Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 52,498 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the February 12th total of 82,140 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion A/S

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVAX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evaxion A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Evaxion A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EVAX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research note on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Monday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Evaxion A/S from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Evaxion A/S Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:EVAX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 86,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.28. Evaxion A/S has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Evaxion A/S will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evaxion A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional operations in the United States. The company specializes in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines driven by its proprietary AI-based computational immunology platform. By leveraging machine learning and deep learning algorithms, Evaxion identifies and optimizes antigen targets for both therapeutic cancer vaccines and prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases.

At the core of Evaxion’s business is its AI platform, which analyzes large datasets of genomic, proteomic and immunological information to predict immune-stimulating epitopes.

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