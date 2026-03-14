FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$197.67 and last traded at C$197.23, with a volume of 105858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$203.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from C$211.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$217.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on FSV

FirstService Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$213.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$230.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 15.15.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter. FirstService had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 7.5161189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstService news, Director D. Scott Patterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$214.00, for a total value of C$2,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 135,000 shares in the company, valued at C$28,890,000. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $5,296,022. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

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FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue. FirstService Brands provides property services to residential and commercial customers through the following brands: California Closets; Paul Davis Restoration; CertPro Painters; Pillar to Post; Floor Coverings International; College Pro Painters; and Service America.

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