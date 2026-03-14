SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.80 and last traded at GBX 129. 5,736,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 9,406,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SRC. Panmure Gordon lifted their price target on shares of SigmaRoc from GBX 198 to GBX 216 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on SigmaRoc from GBX 120 to GBX 130 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SigmaRoc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 162.

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SigmaRoc Stock Performance

SigmaRoc Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.17.

(Get Free Report)

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

Further Reading

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