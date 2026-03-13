iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 853 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the February 12th total of 439 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:EFRA traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56.

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iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 668.0%.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization. Stock selection is based on the amount of revenue earned from these relevant themes, and weighting is based on free float market-cap.

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