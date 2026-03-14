Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.0950. Approximately 49,977,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 70,116,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

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Ford Motor Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently -29.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,705,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,188,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,017,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,994,464,000 after buying an additional 4,089,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,600,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,394,697,000 after buying an additional 1,255,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,437,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,857,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,687,000 after purchasing an additional 125,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

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Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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