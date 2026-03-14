Short Interest in Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YFFI) Declines By 35.8%

Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 603 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the February 12th total of 939 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of YFFI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.04. 770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016. Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.
Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
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