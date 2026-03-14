Short Interest in Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YFFI) Declines By 35.8%

Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 603 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the February 12th total of 939 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,409 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YFFI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.04. 770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016. Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

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Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

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The Indexperts Yield Focused Fixed Income ETF (YFFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking current income by broadly investing in investment grade fixed income securities of any maturity. The fund selects securities perceived to offer attractive cash flow and yield. YFFI was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Indexperts.

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