Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Down 58.6% in February

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 225,742 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the February 12th total of 545,835 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 193,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dogness (International) in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Stock Down 7.9%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dogness (International) by 687.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dogness (International) by 106,624.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,246 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Dogness (International) during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOGZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 90,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,964. Dogness has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About Dogness (International)

(Get Free Report)

Dogness (International) Corporation is a provider of pet health and lifestyle products that focuses on smart and interactive solutions for companion animals. The company designs, manufactures and markets a range of pet care products that integrate technology to enhance monitoring, feeding, exercise and enrichment for dogs and cats. Its product portfolio caters to pet owners seeking automated, data-driven tools to support pet well-being and owner convenience.

The company’s offerings include automatic pet feeders and water fountains equipped with programmable schedules, smartphone connectivity and real-time portion controls.

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