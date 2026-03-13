Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Down 58.6% in February

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 225,742 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the February 12th total of 545,835 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 193,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dogness (International) in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOGZ
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)
Dogness (International) Stock Down 7.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:DOGZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 90,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,964. Dogness has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.91.
About Dogness (International)
Dogness (International) Corporation is a provider of pet health and lifestyle products that focuses on smart and interactive solutions for companion animals. The company designs, manufactures and markets a range of pet care products that integrate technology to enhance monitoring, feeding, exercise and enrichment for dogs and cats. Its product portfolio caters to pet owners seeking automated, data-driven tools to support pet well-being and owner convenience.
The company’s offerings include automatic pet feeders and water fountains equipped with programmable schedules, smartphone connectivity and real-time portion controls.
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