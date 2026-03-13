Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Down 58.6% in February

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 225,742 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the February 12th total of 545,835 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 193,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dogness (International) in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOGZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dogness (International) by 687.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dogness (International) by 106,624.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,246 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Dogness (International) during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dogness (International) Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOGZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 90,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,964. Dogness has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About Dogness (International)

(Get Free Report)

Dogness (International) Corporation is a provider of pet health and lifestyle products that focuses on smart and interactive solutions for companion animals. The company designs, manufactures and markets a range of pet care products that integrate technology to enhance monitoring, feeding, exercise and enrichment for dogs and cats. Its product portfolio caters to pet owners seeking automated, data-driven tools to support pet well-being and owner convenience.

The company’s offerings include automatic pet feeders and water fountains equipped with programmable schedules, smartphone connectivity and real-time portion controls.

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