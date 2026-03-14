WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Short Interest Up 124.9% in February

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,407 shares, an increase of 124.9% from the February 12th total of 7,741 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 80.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:WTRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. 546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening. WTRE was launched on Jun 5, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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