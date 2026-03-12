Reviewing TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Karyopharm Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$16.75 million ($27.24) -0.35 Karyopharm Therapeutics $146.07 million 0.97 -$196.04 million ($16.62) -0.47

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TransCode Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Karyopharm Therapeutics. Karyopharm Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCode Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

66.4% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and Karyopharm Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCode Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics 1 0 7 0 2.75

TransCode Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $280.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,847.99%. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.71, indicating a potential upside of 115.81%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCode Therapeutics N/A -440.64% -205.50% Karyopharm Therapeutics -134.21% N/A -122.29%

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics beats TransCode Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransCode Therapeutics



TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others. The company is also developing TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; and TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. In addition, the company developing TTX-RIGA, an RNA- based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I targeting activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines that activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics



Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1). Its lead compound, include XPOVIO in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma; in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). It also developing Selinexor for treating hematological and solid tumor malignancies, including multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelofibrosis, and DLBCL; and ELTANEXOR for treating Myelodysplastic Neoplasms, as well as verdinexor, KPT-9274, and IL-12 compounds. The company has license agreement with Menarini Group to develop and commercialize selinexor for human oncology indications; license agreement with Antengene Therapeutics Limited to develop and commercialize selinexor, eltanexor, and KPT-9274 for the treatment and/or prevention of human oncology indications, as well as verdinexor for the diagnosis, treatment, and/or prevention of human non-oncology indications; and distribution agreement for the commercialization of XPOVIO with FORUS Therapeutics Inc. Further, it has a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb company to evaluate novel cereblon E3 ligase modulator agent mezigdomide in combination with Selinexor in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

