B. Riley Financial Has Lowered Expectations for biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Stock Price

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley Financial from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of biote in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of biote in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $5.00 target price on biote in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $2.50 price target on biote in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

biote Stock Down 9.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BTMD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. biote has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. biote had a net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. On average, research analysts predict that biote will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in biote during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote in the first quarter worth $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of biote by 5.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of biote by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 41,333 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: biote beat Q4 expectations on both EPS and revenue — reported EPS ~$0.063 vs. ~$0.05 expected, and revenue of $46.41M vs. ~$45.8M expected, demonstrating underlying operational resilience. Q4 & FY2025 Results

biote beat Q4 expectations on both EPS and revenue — reported EPS ~$0.063 vs. ~$0.05 expected, and revenue of $46.41M vs. ~$45.8M expected, demonstrating underlying operational resilience. Positive Sentiment: Management projects 2026 revenue above $190M and highlighted plans to expand the sales force and invest in its technology platform — moves that could support topline acceleration if execution matches the plan. Article: 2026 revenue guidance & investments

Management projects 2026 revenue above $190M and highlighted plans to expand the sales force and invest in its technology platform — moves that could support topline acceleration if execution matches the plan. Neutral Sentiment: Management reiterated its strategic priorities focused on sustainable, profitable growth — a positive directional signal but dependent on execution and timing. MarketIsOpen: Strategic priorities

Management reiterated its strategic priorities focused on sustainable, profitable growth — a positive directional signal but dependent on execution and timing. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets published the Q4 earnings call transcript and highlights (useful for hearing management’s tone and cadence). Earnings call transcript

Multiple outlets published the Q4 earnings call transcript and highlights (useful for hearing management’s tone and cadence). Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance (~$190.0M) is below the Street consensus (~$195.4M), which likely pressured the stock despite the beat — investors often react negatively to guidance that trails estimates. Guidance note

FY2026 revenue guidance (~$190.0M) is below the Street consensus (~$195.4M), which likely pressured the stock despite the beat — investors often react negatively to guidance that trails estimates. Negative Sentiment: Company metrics show a mixed profitability profile: a healthy net margin was reported, but return on equity remains negative (-21.86%), which could concern investors focused on capital efficiency. MarketBeat profile

Company metrics show a mixed profitability profile: a healthy net margin was reported, but return on equity remains negative (-21.86%), which could concern investors focused on capital efficiency. Negative Sentiment: Technicals are weak relative to recent trading: shares sit below the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and near their 12‑month low — a factor that can amplify downside in a risk‑off session. Price performance & moving averages

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

