Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

UiPath stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 66,733,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,541,016. UiPath has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $481.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.81 million. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,893,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,682,710.85. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,086,234.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,968,150.80. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 832,468 shares of company stock worth $13,668,235 in the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,895,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,847,000 after buying an additional 2,251,434 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in UiPath by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 752,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 144,832 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 413.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 7.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,445,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 98,058 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

