Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Decreases By 54.0%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,494 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the February 12th total of 27,138 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 78 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNSBF has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Performance

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Shares of HNSBF remained flat at $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lund, Sweden, focused on the development and commercialization of precision immunomodulatory therapies for rare diseases. The company’s proprietary platform centers on highly specific bacterial enzymes that selectively cleave immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, offering a novel approach to desensitization and immunomodulation in transplant and autoimmune settings.

The lead asset, imlifidase (Idefirix), is an enzyme therapeutic designed to rapidly inactivate donor‐specific antibodies in highly sensitized kidney transplant patients.

