Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 12th (ACTG, AEP, AESI, ANAB, APA, AVAV, BBY, BMBL, BP, BTMD)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 12th:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $6.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $139.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $60.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $330.00 to $300.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $415.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 to GBX 870. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $3.80 to $3.90. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price cut by Bank of America Corporation from $3.50 to $3.30. Bank of America Corporation currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) had its price target cut by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canaan (LON:CAN) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 400 to GBX 350. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target increased by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $333.00 to $347.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $154.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $30.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $33.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $48.00 to $46.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $6.00 to $5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $242.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $6.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target trimmed by Citizens Jmp from $17.00 to $11.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $82.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $89.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $67.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 100 to GBX 105. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $84.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $144.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $42.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $248.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $285.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,424. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $120.00 to $144.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $35.00 to $38.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 to GBX 230. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,625 to GBX 2,930. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 to GBX 230. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $8.00 to $10.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $11.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 230 to GBX 235. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $220.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $147.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $85.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $15.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $20.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $20.00 to $16.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) had its price target reduced by Citizens Jmp from $27.00 to $23.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $19.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $17.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Restore (LON:RST) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 425 to GBX 435. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 to GBX 200. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SLB (NYSE:SLB) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $52.30 to $56.10. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its target price increased by Citizens Jmp from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $58.00 to $66.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $205.00 to $185.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $235.00 to $265.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $525.00 to $625.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $124.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $186.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

