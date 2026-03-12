Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.39 and last traded at C$16.25, with a volume of 828689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.94.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -33.55%.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.56 per share, with a total value of C$57,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$578,000. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

