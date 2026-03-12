SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 55,597 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 28,445 shares.The stock last traded at $182.00 and had previously closed at $182.13.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.46. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,649,000 after purchasing an additional 104,963 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 79,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 468.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

