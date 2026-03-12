Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bridgepoint Group had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 5.96%.

Here are the key takeaways from Bridgepoint Group’s conference call:

Bridgepoint reported 2025 results that beat market expectations with AUM up ~24–25% (to $94.1bn), management fees +13% (ex-catch up), and underlying EBITDA margin at 53%, signalling stronger-than-expected operational performance.

Fundraising momentum is strong — €14bn raised toward a €24bn target (management remains confident of hitting the target) with robust interest in flagship funds including ECP VI (raised $3.7bn to date) and BE VIII (IC-approved €5.4bn+), supporting fee growth and future deployment.

(raised $3.7bn to date) and BE VIII (IC-approved €5.4bn+), supporting fee growth and future deployment. The Calpine exit materially derisks near-term performance fee (PRE) guidance and fuels cash generation — Bridgepoint received $4.5bn cash plus 50m Constellation shares, underpinning PRE guidance of 20%–25% of income for 2026–27 despite lock-up timing.

Strategic diversification is progressing — Bridgepoint added a seasoned 14-person secondaries team (Newbury) and launched the Bridgepoint Generations wealth product, expanding distribution channels and product mix beyond flagship private equity and infrastructure funds.

Execution and timing risks remain — PRE recognition, final cash receipts and AUM will depend on the timing and pricing of Constellation share sales (50% locked until June 2026, 50% until June 2027), and fundraising/exit timing remains exposed to macro and geopolitical uncertainty.

Bridgepoint Group Trading Up 1.5%

LON:BPT traded up GBX 3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 230.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 267.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 289.53. Bridgepoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 220.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 366.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 395 to GBX 415 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridgepoint Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 385.

About Bridgepoint Group

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

Recommended Stories

