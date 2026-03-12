CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.6690. Approximately 78,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 148,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Key CI&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting CI&T this week:

Get CI&T alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — CI&T reported quarterly EPS above consensus (sources show EPS in the $0.11–$0.14 range vs. ~ $0.09 forecast) and revenue of about $134.3M; management posted slide materials and the company highlighted improved margins and ROE. This earnings upside is the primary driver behind the intraday gains. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Q4 results beat expectations — CI&T reported quarterly EPS above consensus (sources show EPS in the $0.11–$0.14 range vs. ~ $0.09 forecast) and revenue of about $134.3M; management posted slide materials and the company highlighted improved margins and ROE. This earnings upside is the primary driver behind the intraday gains. Positive Sentiment: Solid organic growth and AI strategy — CI&T reported ~19.3% organic revenue growth in 4Q25 and described AI as a structural priority (management called out AI-enabled transformation as core to its go‑to‑market). That message and top‑line strength support expectations for continued demand in digital/AI services. Business Wire: 4Q25 Results

Solid organic growth and AI strategy — CI&T reported ~19.3% organic revenue growth in 4Q25 and described AI as a structural priority (management called out AI-enabled transformation as core to its go‑to‑market). That message and top‑line strength support expectations for continued demand in digital/AI services. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filing complete — CI&T filed its 2025 Form 20‑F with the SEC, making audited financials and disclosures available to investors; this is standard but reduces uncertainty around reporting. Business Wire: Form 20‑F

Regulatory filing complete — CI&T filed its 2025 Form 20‑F with the SEC, making audited financials and disclosures available to investors; this is standard but reduces uncertainty around reporting. Negative Sentiment: Guidance may be seen as conservative — CI&T issued Q1 and FY‑2026 revenue guidance (Q1 revenue cited at ~$134.7M; FY revenue range ~$548M–$568M). Some investors may view these figures as cautious versus street growth expectations, which can cap upside despite the quarter’s beat. Investor Presentation / Press Release

Guidance may be seen as conservative — CI&T issued Q1 and FY‑2026 revenue guidance (Q1 revenue cited at ~$134.7M; FY revenue range ~$548M–$568M). Some investors may view these figures as cautious versus street growth expectations, which can cap upside despite the quarter’s beat. Negative Sentiment: Short interest increased — Short interest rose ~33% in late‑February to ~327K shares (roughly 0.2% of float), which could add pressure if negative sentiment persists or amplify moves on low volumes. (Raises risk for near‑term volatility.)

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINT. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CI&T from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CI&T from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $7.00 target price on CI&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.00 price objective on CI&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

CI&T Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $754.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the second quarter worth about $439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 24,544.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,460,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,751 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter worth $2,696,000. Nipun Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.