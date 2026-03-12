Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.89 and last traded at $41.7950, with a volume of 314598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price target on Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.0%

The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $310,133.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,098. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $175,376.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 136,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,431.80. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 60,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,986 over the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 3,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

