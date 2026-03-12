Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Down 49.5% in February

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 156 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the February 12th total of 309 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance

KAIKY remained flat at $16.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., commonly known as “K” Line, is a leading global shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm offers a comprehensive range of marine transportation services, including container shipping, dry bulk carriers, liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport, and specialized car‐carrier vessels. In addition to ocean freight, “K” Line provides integrated logistics solutions, terminal operations, and marine engineering support for offshore and heavy‐lift projects.

Founded in 1919 as a division of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, the company has evolved over the past century into one of the world’s major shipping operators.

