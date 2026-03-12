Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 14.7% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) traded down 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.87 and last traded at GBX 2.90. 1,815,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 625,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40.

Videndum Trading Down 12.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.47.

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises. Our product portfolio includes camera supports, video transmission systems and monitors, live streaming solutions, smartphone accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lighting, mobile power, bags, backgrounds and motion control, audio capture and noise reduction equipment.

