Short Interest in iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Drops By 87.0%

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,331 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the February 12th total of 10,273 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,481 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Performance

BRHY stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $86.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.24. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $52.64.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2665 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Active ETF

About iShares High Yield Active ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares High Yield Active ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Active ETF ( NASDAQ:BRHY Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares High Yield Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

