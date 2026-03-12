Short Interest in iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Drops By 87.0%

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,331 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the February 12th total of 10,273 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,481 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,481 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Performance
BRHY stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $86.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.24. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $52.64.
iShares High Yield Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2665 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Active ETF
About iShares High Yield Active ETF
The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
