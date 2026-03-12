Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 185,230 shares, an increase of 207.8% from the February 12th total of 60,178 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $21.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCY. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 804.7% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

