Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 185,230 shares, an increase of 207.8% from the February 12th total of 60,178 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,810 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $21.29.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
