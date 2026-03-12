Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.2250, with a volume of 6675197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 42.56%.The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,765. The trade was a 44.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott C. Lem acquired 5,186 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.29 per share, with a total value of $100,037.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 39,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,241.27. This represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC, Ares Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of tailored credit investments, including senior secured loans, unitranche financing, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm’s flexible capital structures are designed to support companies seeking growth capital, refinancing or strategic acquisitions.

Through its credit platform, Ares Capital focuses on originations, underwriting and portfolio management across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrials and business services.

See Also

