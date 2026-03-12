Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.15 and last traded at $70.5630, with a volume of 204994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Andersons from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Andersons Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director John T. Stout, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,755. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $170,979.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,697.64. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,824 shares of company stock worth $459,980 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $53,469,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,746,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 354.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after buying an additional 570,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Andersons by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 637,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after buying an additional 287,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 271,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

