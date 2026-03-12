Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,221 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the February 12th total of 2,471 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Ion Beam Applications stock remained flat at $16.85 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 520. Ion Beam Applications has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS: IOBCF) is a Belgium-based medical technology company specializing in the development and deployment of particle therapy solutions for cancer treatment. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, the company is best known for its Proteus® line of proton therapy systems, which are designed to deliver precise, high-energy particle beams that target tumors while sparing healthy tissue. IBA oversees the full project lifecycle, from system design and manufacturing to installation, commissioning, and ongoing service support.

In addition to its flagship proton therapy business, IBA operates a diversified portfolio of technologies for medical and industrial applications.

