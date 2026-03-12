EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $135.47. 2,065,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,314,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day moving average of $112.36. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,850. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,774 shares of company stock valued at $945,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 782,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,651,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,562,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,209,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100,080 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,926,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,794,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,988,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,099,028,000 after purchasing an additional 371,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its price target to $152, supporting investor sentiment and helping push the stock to a fresh 12‑month high. Wolfe Research Raises Price Target

Wolfe Research raised its price target to $152, supporting investor sentiment and helping push the stock to a fresh 12‑month high. Positive Sentiment: Coverage-driven momentum: an analyst upgrade was linked to EOG reaching a new 12‑month high, reinforcing the positive trading move. EOG Sets New 12-Month High

Coverage-driven momentum: an analyst upgrade was linked to EOG reaching a new 12‑month high, reinforcing the positive trading move. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised select late‑2027 quarter estimates (Q3 2027 to $2.48 and Q4 2027 to $2.71), signaling better-than-expected longer‑term profitability in those specific quarters. Zacks Research estimates (MarketBeat)

Zacks Research raised select late‑2027 quarter estimates (Q3 2027 to $2.48 and Q4 2027 to $2.71), signaling better-than-expected longer‑term profitability in those specific quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a range of forward estimates (FY2027, FY2028 projections), giving updated multi‑year context but mixed signals across quarters — useful for modeling but not a clear single-direction catalyst. Zacks Research estimates (MarketBeat)

Zacks published a range of forward estimates (FY2027, FY2028 projections), giving updated multi‑year context but mixed signals across quarters — useful for modeling but not a clear single-direction catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near‑term estimates and cut FY2026 EPS significantly (from $8.73 to $7.56), lowering Q1 2026 (to $2.06) and Q2 2026 (to $1.62) forecasts — this weakens the short‑term earnings outlook and could cap upside if realized. Zacks Research estimate cuts (MarketBeat)

Zacks trimmed several near‑term estimates and cut FY2026 EPS significantly (from $8.73 to $7.56), lowering Q1 2026 (to $2.06) and Q2 2026 (to $1.62) forecasts — this weakens the short‑term earnings outlook and could cap upside if realized. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed FY2027 and several 2026–2027 quarter estimates (e.g., Q1 2027 lowered), which implies more conservative medium‑term earnings expectations versus prior forecasts. Zacks Research estimate revisions (MarketBeat)

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

