iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,069,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 1,294,945 shares.The stock last traded at $101.09 and had previously closed at $101.40.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

